Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little warmer Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and a little warmer Friday. Highs around 60.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 60, Low: 45
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers later. High: 63, Low: 46
Sunday: Sunny and very nice. High: 64, Low: 53
Monday: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 45
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly. High: 55, Low: 39
Wednesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 61, Low: 53
Thursday: Mostly sunny, then rain late. High: 66, Low: 39
