Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, a little warmer Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and a little warmer Friday. Highs around 60.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 60, Low: 45

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers later. High: 63, Low: 46

Sunday: Sunny and very nice. High: 64, Low: 53

Monday: Showers and storms. High: 65, Low: 45

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and chilly. High: 55, Low: 39

Wednesday: Sunny and quiet. High: 61, Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly sunny, then rain late. High: 66, Low: 39



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
