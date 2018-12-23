WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cooler on Monday

Watch the 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny and cooler on Monday. Highs in mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Monday: Calm and sunny. High: 35, Low: 25

Tuesday: Mix of rain and snow showers. High: 41, Low: 29

Wednesday: Still mild. High: 40, Low: 37
Thursday: Rain possible. High: 48, Low: 47

Friday: Rain ends and mild. High: 55, Low: 29

Saturday: Winter returns. High: 31, Low: 20

Sunday: Flurries. High: 30, Low: 24

