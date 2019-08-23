Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, breezy and cool Friday. Highs in the mid-70s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Breezy and cool. High: 74, Low: 59

Saturday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 76, Low: 59

Sunday: Sunny and cooler by the lake. High: 79, Low: 53

Monday: Partly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 68

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, rain ends early. High: 80, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 78, Low: 57

Thursday: Sunny and warming up. High: 84, Low: 68



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family sues after video shows police raiding home, grabbing teen by neck
Lake Michigan drowning victim ID'd, died trying to save girl swept away
FBI busts Nigerian scammers, 80 charged in 'massive' cyberfraud conspiracy
Man charged after allegedly grabbing bus steering wheel, causing crash with semi on I-94
Woman shot in Dolton while driving with children in car; SWAT raids home
Dolton police looking for 2nd, possibly 3rd suspect in armed robbery shootout
California mother arrested for death of her 2 daughters
Show More
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home
'Drug Llama' trots toward plea deal in dark web case
Indiana college soccer team signs boy with muscular dystrophy
Former Congressman Joe Walsh eyeing run against Trump
More TOP STORIES News