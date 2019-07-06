Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, isolated morning rain Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny Saturday with some isolated rain in the morning. Highs in the mid-80s and cooler by the lake.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, isolated storms, cooler by the lake. High: 83, Low: 62

Sunday Sunny and less humid, cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 60

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 84, Low: 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, more humid. High: 88, Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 89, Low: 70

Thursday: Sunny and nice. High: 82, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 83, Low: 66


