Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny on Tuesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 35, Low: 29
Wednesday: Wintry mix. High: 36, Low: 29

Thursday: Rain late. High: 39, Low: 34

Friday: Rainy at times. High: 40, Low: 30

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 43, Low: 33

Sunday: Quiet. High: 40, Low: 28

Monday: Colder. High: 35, Low: 27

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
