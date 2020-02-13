Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Muggy with storm chances late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and muggy Tuesday night with a storm chance late. Lows around 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a few strong storms. High: 83, Low: 66

Thursday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 87, Low: 66

Friday: Showers and storms. High: 85, Low: 63

Saturday: Dry and cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 57

Sunday: Sunny and nice. High: 75, Low: 56

Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 83, Low: 61

Tuesday: Sunny, hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 69


