Chicago AccuWeather: Muggy with storm chances late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Warm and muggy Tuesday night with a storm chance late. Lows around 70.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, a few strong storms. High: 83, Low: 66
Thursday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 87, Low: 66
Friday: Showers and storms. High: 85, Low: 63
Saturday: Dry and cooler by the lake. High: 81, Low: 57
Sunday: Sunny and nice. High: 75, Low: 56
Monday: Sunny and warmer. High: 83, Low: 61
Tuesday: Sunny, hot, humid. High: 90, Low: 69
