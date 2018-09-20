WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Near record heat Thursday

EMBED </>More Videos

Showers north early Thursday morning. Near record heat during the day. Highs in the 90s.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Showers north early Thursday morning. Near record heat during the day. Highs in the 90s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: A brief morning storm then hot, breezy and humid. High: 91, Low: 72

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few morning showers. High: 76, Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 68, Low: 52

Sunday: Bright sunshine and mild. High: 73, Low: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 60

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain. High: 75, Low: 57

Wednesday: Storms likely. High: 68, Low: 51

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Florence flooding kills 3.4 million poultry, 5,500 hogs
Florence update: President Trump visits Carolinas to see storm damage
Watch: Time-lapse shows Florence from space
Florence rescues continue as floodwaters cut off Wilmington, NC
More Weather
Top Stories
Police: 6-month-old infant among 3 shot in South Loop
Pastor at Avondale church burns LGBTQ banner
Sofia Sanchez, heart transplant receipt visited by Drake, speaks about her experience
Jon Burge, disgraced former CPD commander, dead at 70
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Day 3 testimony focuses on autopsy, injuries
Cook County Board chief of staff resigns amid allegation of 'inappropriate behavior'
House makes rest stop in the middle of a highway
Family of 91-year-old man attacked in Chinatown wants justice
Show More
Fishmonger offers lobsters some herb before the butter
Winner of $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot wants anonymity
Vandals attack neighbors celebrating Christmas early for ill boy
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose
Le festin: Chicago's 5 finest French restaurants, ranked
More News