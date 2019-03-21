Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, stray shower possible

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible Thursday night. Lows in the upper 30s.

Friday: Breezy and cooler by the lake. High: 44, Low: 26

Saturday Sunny and cooler lakeside. High: 53, Low: 35

Sunday: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 52, Low: 31

Monday: Cloudy, cold with wintry mix early. High: 38, Low: 23

Tuesday: Sunny and cool. High: 44, Low: 27

Wednesday: Sunny and mild. High: 54, Low: 41

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered rain. High: 60, Low: 47



