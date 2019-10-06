Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, with a breeze Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and a bit breezy Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Partial clearing. High: 67, Low: 48

Monday: Sunny and nice. High: 66, Low: 45

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 67, Low: 48

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High: 70, Low: 54

Thursday: Nice temperatures with some clouds. High: 74, Low: 60

Friday: Rainy, storms possible. High: 66, Low: 39

Saturday: Cloudy and chilly. High: 51, Low: 42




Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
