Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warm Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and warm with an afternoon lake breeze Thursday. Highs in the low 80s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 84, Low: 66

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 68

Saturday: Cloudy with storms mainly late. High: 82, Low: 67

Sunday: Cloudy with heavy rain. High: 76, Low: 62

Monday: Rainy early then clearing. High: 73, Low: 58

Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 75, Low: 60

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 61



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hawthorn Woods residents want neighbors to get rid of dogs after brutal attack
Police search for bicyclist who shot woman in Fulton River District
UFOs are real, U.S. Navy says
Itasca residents protest plan to turn hotel into rehab facility
3 dead, 1 critically injured in West Garfield Park shooting
University of Chicago hospital nurses will strike Friday, union says
Logan Square neighbors fundraise for ice cream man
Show More
Teen from Iowa shot in South Chicago will lose eye, family says
Justin Trudeau apologizes for wearing brownface during 2001 school event
Nearly 500 lbs of Perdue frozen chicken recalled
Healthy man brain dead in 9 days from mosquito virus in Michigan
Chicago to release Inspector General reports, reform parking fines
More TOP STORIES News