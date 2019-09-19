Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny and warm Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and warm with an afternoon lake breeze Thursday. Highs in the low 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Mostly sunny with a stray shower. High: 84, Low: 66: Mostly sunny with isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 68: Cloudy with storms mainly late. High: 82, Low: 67: Cloudy with heavy rain. High: 76, Low: 62: Rainy early then clearing. High: 73, Low: 58: Sunny and pleasant. High: 75, Low: 60: Sunny and nice. High: 76, Low: 61