Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly Wednesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Tuesday will be chilly with a breeze, but sunny. Highs in the upper-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. High: 49, Low: 32

Thursday: Clear with bright sunshine. High: 55, Low: 42

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered rain. High: 56, Low: 42

Saturday: Scattered rain. High: 50, Low: 31

Sunday: Partly cloudy, dry and cold. High: 47, Low: 38

Monday: A little warmer. High: 56, Low: 40

Tuesday: Chilly again. High: 54, Low: 36


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts.
