Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny Wednesday with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Isolated storms. High: 78, Low: 64: Cloudy with scattered storms. High: 79, Low: 64: Isolated showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 68: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 70: Cloudy with chance of storms High: 85, Low: 68: Few clouds, mainly dry. High: 85, Low: 67: Pleasant. High: 81, Low: 66