Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny Wednesday with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Isolated storms. High: 78, Low: 64

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered storms. High: 79, Low: 64

Friday: Isolated showers and storms. High: 81, Low: 68

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms. High: 84, Low: 70

Sunday: Cloudy with chance of storms High: 85, Low: 68

Monday: Few clouds, mainly dry. High: 85, Low: 67

Tuesday: Pleasant. High: 81, Low: 66



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
