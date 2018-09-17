Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny with scattered showers

CHICAGO (WLS) --Partly sunny with isolated rain and a high of 84 degrees.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers. High: 84, Low: 65
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms. High: 82, Low: 70
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid, overnight rain possible. High: 92, Low: 70
Friday: Mostly cloudy with morning showers. High: 75, Low: 57
Saturday: Mostly sunny for the first day of fall. High: 70, Low: 65
Sunday: Mostly sunny with rain to the south. High: 74, Low: 55
Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 76, Low: 62
