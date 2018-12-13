WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Quiet and cold Thursday with evening rain

EMBED </>More Videos

Quick weather update from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Quiet and cold Thursday with evening rain. Highs in the upper 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Thursday: Cold. Evening rain. High: 39, Low: 36

Friday: Morning rain. High: 42, Low: 30

Saturday: Rain to the south. High: 43, Low: 32

Sunday: Dry. High: 42, Low: 28

Monday: Colder. High: 38, Low: 25

Tuesday: Dry. High: 39, Low: 28

Wednesday: Breezy. High: 41, Low: 30

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
How earthquakes are measured
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain, snow could snarl Wednesday morning commute
Winter storm wallops Southeast, wipes out power to 500K
More than 20 million in path of major winter storm in the South
More Weather
Top Stories
Boy, 14, shot while sitting in car with mother in Little Village
Extra security in place at Lincoln Park HS after threat found
1 injured in Bridgeview funeral home shooting
Pregnant woman's unborn baby dies after Round Lake shooting, man charged
Bears face Packers fan in court ahead of rivalry game
Evanston Hospital welcomes first male baby cuddler
Palatine teacher acquitted over altercation involving student's earbuds
Vitaminwater offering $100K to ditch your smartphone for 1 year
Show More
4 charged after police chase from Coal City to McCormick Place
Bank surprises South Side single mom, pays off $150K in student loans
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including Illinois
Activists seeking justice for Jemel Roberson confront officials looking for answers
More News