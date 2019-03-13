Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and warm Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain Wednesday morning before drying out in afternoon. Scattered storms in evening. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wednesday: Cloudy, morning rain. High: 59, Low: 54
Thursday: Windy, isolated storms. High: 67, Low: 40
Friday: Windy, cloudy with sprinkles, flurries. High: 41, Low: 27
Saturday: Dry and chilly. High: 39, Low: 27
Sunday: Not as chilly but dry. High: 45, Low: 25
Monday: Quiet. High: 42, Low: 29
Tuesday: Little warmer: 46, Low: 32
