Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy with isolated storms, plunging temperatures Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain begins early, with wind and isolated storms through the day before temperatures plunge at night Friday. Highs in the 60s.
Friday: Windy with showers, storms, plunging temps. High: 66, Low: 36
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: 49, Low: 40
Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 55, Low: 38
Monday: Sunny, dry, cool. High: 53, Low: 42
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 55, Low: 43
Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 50, Low: 39
Thursday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 56, Low: 41
