Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy with isolated storms, plunging temperatures Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rain begins early, with wind and isolated storms through the day before temperatures plunge at night Friday. Highs in the 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Windy with showers, storms, plunging temps. High: 66, Low: 36

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. High: 49, Low: 40

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy. High: 55, Low: 38

Monday: Sunny, dry, cool. High: 53, Low: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 55, Low: 43

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. High: 50, Low: 39

Thursday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 56, Low: 41



