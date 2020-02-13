Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered showers, windy Sunday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6060231" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the AccuWeather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered showers, windy Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Very windy, cloudy and colder; gusts near 50 MPH. High: 63, Low: 40: Not as breezy. High: 50, Low: 34: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 44, Low: 32: Mostly cloudy, light evening rain. High: 52, Low: 36: Some clouds, dry. High: 50, Low: 29: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 45, Low: 32: Sprinkles, flurries possible. High: 47, Low: 31