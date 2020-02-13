Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered showers, windy Sunday

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Very windy, cloudy and colder; gusts near 50 MPH. High: 63, Low: 40
Monday: Not as breezy. High: 50, Low: 34
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 44, Low: 32
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, light evening rain. High: 52, Low: 36
Thursday: Some clouds, dry. High: 50, Low: 29
Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 45, Low: 32
Saturday: Sprinkles, flurries possible. High: 47, Low: 31
Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone
Get the free AccuWeather app for Android
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.