Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered showers, windy Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Scattered showers, windy Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Very windy, cloudy and colder; gusts near 50 MPH. High: 63, Low: 40

Monday: Not as breezy. High: 50, Low: 34

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 44, Low: 32

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, light evening rain. High: 52, Low: 36

Thursday: Some clouds, dry. High: 50, Low: 29

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 45, Low: 32

Saturday: Sprinkles, flurries possible. High: 47, Low: 31



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
