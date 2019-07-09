Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered storms possible overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds increase overnight Tuesday, with scattered storms possible. Lows near 70.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Strong storms late in the day. High: 92, Low: 69

Thursday: Mostly clear, falling humidity. High: 80, Low: 59

Friday: Warm and dry. High: 86, Low: 71

Saturday: Hot with a chance of isolated storms. High: 91, Low: 73

Sunday Humid, few storms. High: 87, Low: 72

Monday: Sunny and warm. High: 93, Low: 73

Tuesday: Hot with storms late in the day. High: 91, Low: 71



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alligator spotted in Humboldt Park Lagoon, search underway
Cell phone robbery leads to sexual assault in Millennium Park
VIDEO: 60 teens seen looting Philadelphia Walgreens
Chicago Mercy Hospital attack part of new Secret Service threat assessment
Lightfoot suspends water meter program linked to high lead levels
Toddler fell through open window on cruise ship: attorney
How to spot Saturn's rings on Tuesday night
Show More
Possible wrongful death lawsuit coming against DCFS in AJ Freund case
Group marks anniversary of Burr Oak Cemetery scandal
4-year-old, mother killed by grandfather, sheriff says
Suburban Chicago HS holds send-off for nun nominated for ESPY Award
Doctor says she was told to 'cover up' or get off plane
More TOP STORIES News