Chicago AccuWeather: Snow showers overnight, heaviest to the south

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Wednesday: Breezy with snow showers. High: 32, Low: 28
Thursday: Partly cloudy, cold. High: 29, Low: 18
Friday: Partly cloudy, cold with flurries. High: 31, Low: 17
Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly. High: 34, Low: 15
Sunday: Partly sunny and warmer. High: 42, Low: 34
Monday: Cloudy and rainy. High: 48, Low: 34
Tuesday: Cloudy with rain. High: 49, Low: 39
Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.