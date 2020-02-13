Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, dry Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and dry Sunday, with cooler temperatures by the lake. Highs in the high 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Sunny, cool by the lake. High: 69, Low: 52

Monday: Mostly sunny, stray shower late. High: 76, Low: 66

Tuesday: Sunny and warm, more humid. High: 87, Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 78, Low: 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 83, Low: 65

Friday: Sunny and warm, possible storm. High: 85, Low: 64

Saturday: Sunny, dry, cooler by the lake. High: 86, Low: 62



