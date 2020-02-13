Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, dry Sunday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6222614" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny and dry Sunday, with cooler temperatures by the lake. Highs in the high 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Sunny, cool by the lake. High: 69, Low: 52: Mostly sunny, stray shower late. High: 76, Low: 66: Sunny and warm, more humid. High: 87, Low: 69: Mostly sunny, scattered storms. High: 78, Low: 58: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 83, Low: 65: Sunny and warm, possible storm. High: 85, Low: 64: Sunny, dry, cooler by the lake. High: 86, Low: 62