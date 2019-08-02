Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny with temperatures in the 80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Cooler lakeside. High: 84, Low: 63: Sunny and warm but not humid. High: 86, Low: 66Sunny and near 80 by the lake. High: 86, Low: 67: Hot and more humid. High: 90, Low: 71: Few showers and storms. High: 87, Low: 68: Pleasant. High: 83, Low: 66Scattered storms expected. High: 84, Low: 64