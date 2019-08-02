Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sunny with temperatures in the 80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Cooler lakeside. High: 84, Low: 63

Saturday: Sunny and warm but not humid. High: 86, Low: 66

Sunday Sunny and near 80 by the lake. High: 86, Low: 67

Monday: Hot and more humid. High: 90, Low: 71

Tuesday: Few showers and storms. High: 87, Low: 68

Wednesday: Pleasant. High: 83, Low: 66

Thursday: Scattered storms expected. High: 84, Low: 64


