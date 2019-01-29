WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy, dangerously cold Wednesday

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wednesday is an AccuWeather Alert Day with extremely cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Highs around -13, but will feel even colder. A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

LIST: Find a Chicago area warming center near you

Wednesday: Accuweather Alert Day: Extremely cold with -50 wind chills. High: -13, Low: -27

Thursday: Accuweather Alert Day: Extreme cold, wind chills as low as -45 and snow late. High: -1, Low: -2

Friday: Partly cloudy, slightly warmer, light snow. High: 19, Low: 11
Saturday: Cloudy with freezing drizzle, drizzle. High: 37, Low: 36

Sunday: Cloudy, foggy and rainy. High: 42, Low: 36

Monday: Cloudy with rain to wintry mix. High: 40, Low: 25

Tuesday: Sunny and colder. High: 33, Low: 16

