Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, windy Wednesday

Watch the latest ABC7 AccuWeather forecast.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Wednesday will be chilly and breezy, but sunny. Highs in the upper-40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast. Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny and windy. High: 49, Low: 32

Thursday: Frosty start, but mainly sunny. High: 55, Low: 42

Friday: Windy with a few showers. High: 56, Low: 42

Saturday: Showers likely and windy. High: 50, Low: 31

Sunday: Dry and chilly. High: 47, Low: 38

Monday: Mainly sunny. High: 56, Low: 40

Tuesday: Sunny. High: 54, Low: 36


