Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: Warmer but rainy and windy Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Much warmer, but rainy and windy Thursday. Highs in the mid-50s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Mild, rainy, windy. High: 56, Low: 29

Friday: Sunny, breezy. High: 37, Low: 23

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with drizzle and flurries. High: 40, Low: 27

Sunday: Partly cloudy and dry. High: 44, Low: 38

Monday: Mostly clear, warming back up. High: 49, Low: 40

Tuesday: Rain late. High: 48, Low: 38

Wednesday: Rain to snow expected. High: 39, Low: 25



Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
