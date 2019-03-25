Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and cold Monday

Weather

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Windy and cold Monday and becoming sunny. Highs reaching 40 and cooler by the lake.

Monday: Windy, 30's by the lake. High: 40, Low: 25

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 45, Low: 29

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and milder. High: 56, Low: 47

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers late. High: 64, Low: 40

Friday: Cloudy and cooler with periods of rain. High:49, Low: 37

Saturday Cloudy and cold with rain changing to snow. High: 38, Low: 23

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cold with flurries possible. High: 39, Low: 20



