Chicago AccuWeather: Wintry mix continues Wednesday morning, commute could be treacherous

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A wintry mix of snow and freezing rain will continue Wednesday, causing the morning commute to be messy. Highs in 30s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with falling temperatures. High: 33, Low: 15

Thursday: Sunny and dry. High: 20, Low: -7

Friday: Sunny with dangerous cold and frigid wind chills. High: 5, Low: -3

Saturday: Partly cloudy, very cold. High: 12, Low: 6
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow early. High: 22, Low: 17

Monday: Cloudy with snow possible. High: 25, Low: 12

Tuesday: Very cold again. High: 12, Low: -5

