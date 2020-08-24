Chicago Weather: AM rain, crashing temps Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning rain followed by rapidly dropping temperatures. The high will be near 65 around 7 a.m. before temps slide into the 40s by 5 p.m.
Friday: Temperatures drop, windy. High: 66, Low: 34
Saturday: Cool, dry. High: 46, Low: 40
Sunday: Cold with showers. High: 48, Low: 60
Monday: Patchy light rain. High: 51, Low: 37
Tuesday: Few showers. High: 43, Low: 32
Wednesday: Sunshine. High: 48, Low: 33
Thursday: Chilly. High: 49, Low: 35
