Chicago Weather: AM rain, crashing temps Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning rain followed by rapidly dropping temperatures. The high will be near 65 around 7 a.m. before temps slide into the 40s by 5 p.m.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Temperatures drop, windy. High: 66, Low: 34

Saturday: Cool, dry. High: 46, Low: 40

Sunday: Cold with showers. High: 48, Low: 60

Monday: Patchy light rain. High: 51, Low: 37

Tuesday: Few showers. High: 43, Low: 32

Wednesday: Sunshine. High: 48, Low: 33

Thursday: Chilly. High: 49, Low: 35


Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
