Chicago Weather: Bursts of snow Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with bursts of snow Wednesday. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Bursts of snow. High: 42, Low: 31

Thursday: Cold start, but plenty of sun. High: 56, Low: 40

Friday: Rain possible late. High: 61, Low: 45

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers at times. High: 58, Low: 39

Sunday: Dry, cool. High: 57, Low: 43

Monday: Warmer, breezy. High: 67, Low: 54

Tuesday: Light mix. High: 76, Low: 58

