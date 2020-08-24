Weather

Chicago Weather: Clear, chilly

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clear and cold Monday night. Lows in the low-20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Tuesday: Windy, lots of sunshine. High: 46, Low: 33

Wednesday: Sunny, mild. High: 50, Low: 30

Thursday: Sunny, cooler. High: 42, Low: 26

Friday: Sunny, chilly lake breeze. High: 46, Low: 25

Saturday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 47, Low: 23

Sunday: Still dry. High: 45, Low: 31

Monday: Mostly cloudy, mild, warming up. High: 54, Low: 44

