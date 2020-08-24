Weather

Chicago Weather: Clouds break, cooler

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Clouds break Tuesday night, but temperatures stay cool. Lows in the mid-40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 60, Low: 44

Thursday: Chilly with showers. High: 56, Low: 41

Friday: Mostly sunny, quiet, cool. High: 61, Low: 38

Saturday: Increasingly clouds. High: 58, Low: 38

Sunday: Rain to the south. High: 58, Low: 38

Monday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 57, Low: 39

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, still dry. High: 63, Low: 45

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 HS seniors, bound for Division I basketball, hurt in Englewood drive-by
Fla. principal seen paddling young girl in disturbing video
Cyber attack on Illinois AG's office appears far worse than first thought
New fund offers Chinatown restaurants financial lifeline after painful year
18-year-old critically wounded in Westchester shooting
New Vivian Maier exhibit shows never-before-seen color photos
Chicago aims for July 4 reopening; Auto Show returns
Show More
Dr. Janice Jackson reflects on tenure as CPS CEO
Teachers rally to send art supplies to 2,500 students' homes
IL reports 2,211 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
No crimes reported by Chicago police after 86% of ShotSpotter gunfire alerts
More TOP STORIES News