Chicago Weather: Few showers early, partly cloudy Monday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A few showers early then partly cloudy Monday night. Lows in the low 40s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Tuesday: Showers end early. High: 63, Low: 50

Wednesday: Sunny, cool, chilly. High: 67, Low: 47

Thursday: Sunny, chilly. High: 58, Low: 42

Friday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. High: 54, Low: 40

Saturday: Light showers. High: 55, Low: 45

Sunday: Showers return. High: 53, Low: 46

Monday: Still chilly. High: 59, Low: 48


