Chicago Weather: Flurries Tuesday morning, scattered rain/snow showers in afternoon

Roads were mostly clear despite some flurries Tuesday morning. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago area is dealing with some flurries Tuesday morning after some snow fell Monday evening.

The flurries come with some fog and haze across the Chicago area. In the afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy with the occasional rain/snow shower. There is not expected to be any additional accumulation.

The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out road conditions in Berwyn and on I-88 near Winfield, where the pavement was a little wet but conditions were mostly clear.

