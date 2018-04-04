Some light snow overnight and Wednesday morning has made roads slick, especially in the northern suburbs.The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on I-94 and U.S. 41 in the northern suburbs, where the road was slick and some snow piled up on the shoulder and several crashes occurred on U.S. 41 in Lake ForestThere is not expected to be much accumulation except for a light covering snow in the northern suburbs., with parts of the city getting a light dusting.Strong winds are expected to persist throughout the day, with highs only in the mid 30s.