WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Light snow creates slick roads, particularly in northern suburbs

EMBED </>More Videos

Light snow has created slick roads Wednesday morning, particularly in the northern suburbs. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Some light snow overnight and Wednesday morning has made roads slick, especially in the northern suburbs.

The ABC7 Stormtracker checked out conditions on I-94 and U.S. 41 in the northern suburbs, where the road was slick and some snow piled up on the shoulder and several crashes occurred on U.S. 41 in Lake Forest

There is not expected to be much accumulation except for a light covering snow in the northern suburbs., with parts of the city getting a light dusting.

LIVE DOPPLER 7 MAX RADAR

Strong winds are expected to persist throughout the day, with highs only in the mid 30s.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathertrafficicy roadswinter weathersnowChicagoLake County
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
AccuWeather: Sunny and warm Thursday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Storms, heavy rains move through area, Pearl Jam concert delayed
More Weather
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News