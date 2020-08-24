Weather

Chicago Weather: Moonlit skies, quite cold Sunday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Moonlit skies and quite cold Sunday night. Lows in the 20s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Much warmer. High: 64, Low: 48

Tuesday: Windy, clouds increase. High: 63, Low: 34

Wednesday: Chilly, light rain early. High: 44, Low: 24

Thursday: Quite chilly. High: 40, Low: 23

Friday: Not as chilly. High: 50, Low: 40

Saturday: Much warmer. High: 66, Low: 43

Sunday: Low 50s by lake. High: 61, Low: 44

