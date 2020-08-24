Chicago Weather: Morning sprinkles, partial clearing & breezy Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Morning sprinkles, partial clearing & breezy Monday. Highs in the 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers. High: 62, Low: 40
Tuesday: Cool. High: 57, Low: 39
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: 50, Low: 41
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cooler by the lake. High: 53, Low: 34
Friday: Mostly cloudy, still cool. High: 56, Low: 41
Saturday: Few PM showers. High: 55, Low: 40
Sunday: Dry, milder. High: 61, Low: 43
