Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, breezy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear, breezy and mild Tuesday night. Lows in the 50s.

Wednesday: Bright sunshine. High: 75, Low: 48

Thursday: Sunny and slightly cooler. High: 71, Low: 51

Friday: Sunny, still dry. High: 80, Low: 61

Saturday: Warm, like summer. High: 77, Low: 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny, stray shower. High: 73, Low: 61

Monday: Clouds increase. High: 79, Low: 62

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High: 73, Low: 49


