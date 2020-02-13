Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cool

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly clear and cool Wednesday night with lows from the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Thursday: Sunny and warmer. High: 86, Low: 67

Friday: Sunny and heating up. High: 89, Low: 68

Saturday: Sunny, hot, mainly dry. High: 89, Low: 70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. stray storms. High: 90, Low: 70

Monday: Sunny, hot. High: 91, Low: 38

Tuesday: Sunny, hot, muggy. High: 90, Low: 72

Wednesday: Sunny, still steamy. High: 91, Low: 70


Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago unrest may be contributing to police retiring at rapid rate: CPD
IL introduces new saliva-based COVID-19 test as state reports 2,295 new cases
Long Grove bridge hit twice in less than 1 week after rebuild
Operation Legend project report shows 61 arrests in Chicago
Kamala Harris, Barack Obama to speak on DNC night 3: LIVE
Lightfoot defends response to Chicago looting, CPD superintendent
Chicago City Council calls special meeting on safety, will consider National Guard
Show More
Yo Soy Ella helps over 700 families with baby essentials
2 shot, including child, in South Austin: CPD
IRS announces new push to get people their stimulus checks
Lightfoot, CPS announce reforms for police in schools
Pharmacists can give childhood shots, US officials say
More TOP STORIES News