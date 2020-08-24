Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, chilly Saturday night

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7298852" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather Team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and chilly, with lows in the low-to-mid-40s Saturday night.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Brief light showers. High: 48, Low: 35: Rain or mix. High: 44, Low: 36: Still chilly. High: 46, Low: 31: Dry. High: 53, Low: 40: Light rain early. High: 51, Low: 39: Colder than normal. High: 48, Low: 34: Not as chilly. High: 57, Low: 41