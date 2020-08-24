Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, chilly Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy and chilly, with lows in the low-to-mid-40s Saturday night.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Sunday: Brief light showers. High: 48, Low: 35

Monday: Rain or mix. High: 44, Low: 36

Tuesday: Still chilly. High: 46, Low: 31

Wednesday: Dry. High: 53, Low: 40

Thursday: Light rain early. High: 51, Low: 39

Friday: Colder than normal. High: 48, Low: 34

Saturday: Not as chilly. High: 57, Low: 41


