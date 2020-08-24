Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, light lake breeze Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with a light lake breeze Sunday. Highs in the 70s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Sunny with rain late. High: 72, Low: 54

Monday: Scattered showers. High: 73, Low: 58

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 75, Low: 62

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 82, Low: 66

Thursday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 84, Low: 68

Friday: Sunny, breezy. High: 82, Low: 57

Saturday: Little change. High: 83, Low: 65

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts.
