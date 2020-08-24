Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday, showers south

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly cloudy with showers south of the city Tuesday. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Cloudy, showers south. High: 62, Low: 42

Wednesday: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 44

Thursday: Chilly with showers. High: 58, Low: 41

Friday: Mostly sunny, quiet, cool. High: 61, Low: 45

Saturday: PM rain. High: 60, Low: 42

Sunday: Showers early. High: 58, Low: 43

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly and colder by the lake. High: 55, Low: 39

