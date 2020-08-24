Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, chilly Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny and chilly Friday. Highs in the mid-40s.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Chilly but sunny. High: 45, Low: 35

Saturday: Sunny, mild and breezy. High: 57, Low: 36

Sunday: Chilly, windy. High: 40 Low: 28

Monday: Sunny, still chilly. High: 48, Low: 36

Tuesday: Big warm up, sunny. High: 61, Low: 46

Wednesday: Sunny, very nice, warm. High: 65, Low: 48

Thursday: Warm, sunny, beautiful. High: 67, Low: 50



Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 6,363 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began
Sandra Bland's family still waiting for accountability in year of racial unrest
Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
2 lawsuits filed in fatal Waukegan police shooting
CPS postpones basketball season, breaking with IHSA
Are restaurant igloos safer than dining indoors? Doctor weighs in
Show More
Suburban mayors, restaurants push back on COVID-19 restrictions
Mike Madigan flexes political muscle as election hits home stretch
1st firefighter to die of COVID-19 in Chicago honored
White Rabbit militia leader claims his day job was hunting wanted terrorists
Walmart removes guns and ammo from displays at US stores
More TOP STORIES News