Weather

Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, later flurries Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, some later flurries Friday. Highs around 20.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Mostly sunny, PM flurries. High: 20, Low: -2

Saturday: Some sun. High: 24, Low: 18

Sunday: PM snow. High: 32, Low: 23

Monday: Mostly cloudy, above freezing. High: 35, Low: 33

Tuesday: Partly sunny, melting. High: 40, Low: 31

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High: 39, Low: 27

Thursday: Light snow. High: 32, Low: 20

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherforecast
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PUA overpayments may be forgiven, IDES to issue waivers
IL company made parts for NASA's latest Mars rover
Englewood man rescues girl wandering frigid streets alone
Weather delays Moderna COVID vaccine shipments to IL
Man trapped in South Deering garage for 2 hours after cave-in
LASD investigating Marilyn Manson for domestic violence allegations
Ted Cruz 'regrets' decision to take Mexico getaway during crisis
Show More
Humboldt Park hub helps small business owners of color expand their trade
Demi Lovato reveals she has brain damage from 2018 overdose
Young women dressed as 'grannies' turned away from vaccination site
CPD releases new photo in hunt for Avondale hit-and-run driver
Madigan resigns as IL rep after 50 years
More TOP STORIES News