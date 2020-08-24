Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, later flurries Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mostly sunny, some later flurries Friday. Highs around 20.
Here's your 7-day weather forecast.
Friday: Mostly sunny, PM flurries. High: 20, Low: -2
Saturday: Some sun. High: 24, Low: 18
Sunday: PM snow. High: 32, Low: 23
Monday: Mostly cloudy, above freezing. High: 35, Low: 33
Tuesday: Partly sunny, melting. High: 40, Low: 31
Wednesday: Clouds increase. High: 39, Low: 27
Thursday: Light snow. High: 32, Low: 20
