Chicago Weather: Muggy with showers Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Muggy with showers Monday. Highs in upper-80s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Hot with showers and storms. High: 90, Low: 66: Sunny, less humid. High: 85, Low: 62: Sunny, beautiful. High: 86, Low: 69: Warm. High: 88, Low: 67: Storms far south of the city. High: 87, Low: 68: Showers and storms. High: 89, Low: 73: Hot and humid with a few showers and storms. High: 92, Low: 72