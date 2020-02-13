Weather

Chicago Weather: Muggy with showers Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Muggy with showers Monday. Highs in upper-80s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Monday: Hot with showers and storms. High: 90, Low: 66

Tuesday: Sunny, less humid. High: 85, Low: 62

Wednesday: Sunny, beautiful. High: 86, Low: 69

Thursday: Warm. High: 88, Low: 67

Friday: Storms far south of the city. High: 87, Low: 68

Saturday: Showers and storms. High: 89, Low: 73

Sunday: Hot and humid with a few showers and storms. High: 92, Low: 72



