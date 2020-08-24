Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, a few showers Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with a few showers Saturday. Highs in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, a few showers. High: 66, Low: 54

Sunday: Sunny with rain late. High: 71, Low: 55

Monday: Scattered showers. High: 71, Low: 54

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 76, Low: 57

Wednesday: Sunny, nice. High: 77, Low: 62

Thursday: Warm with isolated storms. High: 80, Low: 64

Friday: Sunny, breezy. High: 84, Low: 66

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
