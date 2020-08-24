Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, chilly Thanksgiving night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and chilly Thanksgiving night. Lows in the 30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: Dry, chilly. High: 47, Low: 28

Saturday: Bright sunshine. High: 50, Low: 34

Sunday: PM rain/snow. High: 48, Low: 30

Monday: Cold, snow possible. High: 34, Low: 26

Tuesday: Cold, periods of snow. High: 35, Low: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 39, Low: 28

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, clearing late. High: 38, Low: 26



