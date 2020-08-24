Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cold Tuesday night. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Windy with a cold start. High: 51, Low: 43

Thursday: Very windy, but mild. High: 65, Low: 49

Friday: Partly cloudy, still mild. High: 61, Low: 40

Saturday: Light rain late. High: 47, Low: 39

Sunday: Wet, chilly. High: 42, Low: 31

Monday: Sunny, dry: 45, Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, PM rain. High: 44, Low: 34


