Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cool Saturday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy and cool Saturday night. Lows in the mid-30s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: Cloudy with mix late. High: 47, Low: 30

Monday: AccuWeather Alert Day: Cold with snow/rain mix. High: 36, Low: 30

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle. High: 44, Low: 35

Wednesday: Cloudy with mix late for St. Patrick's Day. High: 51, Low: 35

Thursday: Rain and snow showers. High: 43, Low: 28

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High: 42, Low: 26

Saturday: Nice. High: 52, Low: 34

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Loyola Medicine Allergy Count or call the Loyola Medicine Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
