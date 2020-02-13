Weather

Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, storms possible later in day Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly cloudy with hit or miss storms later in the day Saturday. Highs around 90.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Hot, humid with a few storms late. High: 90, Low: 66

Sunday: Sunny with falling humidity. High: 87, Low: 67

Monday: Sunny, still warm. High: 85, Low: 64

Tuesday: Sunny and cooler with sprinkles. High: 76, Low: 59

Wednesday: Sunny, mainly dry. High: 85, Low: 68

Thursday: Sunny and still dry. High: 86, Low: 66

Friday: Sunny and very warm. High: 88, Low: 69


