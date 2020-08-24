Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, light brief showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and mild with light, brief showers Wednesday. Highs in the mid-60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Partly sunny, light brief showers. High: 65, Low: 48: Showers and cooler. High: 57, Low: 43: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles. High: 54, Low: 45: Chilly with showers late. High: 58, Low: 48: Soaking rain. High: 55, Low: 51: Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles. High: 58, Low: 47: Sunny and nice. High: 67, Low: 53