Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, light brief showers Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Partly sunny and mild with light, brief showers Wednesday. Highs in the mid-60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, light brief showers. High: 65, Low: 48

Thursday: Showers and cooler. High: 57, Low: 43

Friday: Mostly cloudy, sprinkles. High: 54, Low: 45

Saturday: Chilly with showers late. High: 58, Low: 48

Sunday: Soaking rain. High: 55, Low: 51

Monday: Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles. High: 58, Low: 47

Tuesday: Sunny and nice. High: 67, Low: 53


