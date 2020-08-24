Weather

Chicago Weather: Showers Saturday, with storms late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with showers and storms late Saturday. Highs in the low 60s.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Saturday: Showers, storms late. High: 63, Low: 41

Sunday: Gradual clearing. High: 51, Low: 30

Monday: Sunny and mild. High: 65, Low: 50

Tuesday: Windy, clouds increase. High: 64, Low: 36

Wednesday: Sunny but much colder. High: 46, Low: 27

Thursday: Quite chilly. High: 42, Low: 24

Friday: Still dry. High: 48, Low: 34

