Chicago Weather: Showers Saturday, with storms late

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cloudy with showers and storms late Saturday. Highs in the low 60s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Showers, storms late. High: 63, Low: 41: Gradual clearing. High: 51, Low: 30: Sunny and mild. High: 65, Low: 50: Windy, clouds increase. High: 64, Low: 36: Sunny but much colder. High: 46, Low: 27: Quite chilly. High: 42, Low: 24Still dry. High: 48, Low: 34